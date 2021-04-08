New film follows 2 zombie moviemakers with Down syndrome

Farrelly, producer of the Oscar-winning film “Green Book,” and his brother, Bobby, have for years cast actors with disabilities in their movies and pushed for other Hollywood powerbrokers to do the same. Their 2005 movie “The Ringer,” about someone pretending to have a disability and competing in the Special Olympics, had about 150 extras with Down syndrome.

The Farrellys were named the 2020 recipients of the Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion, given by the Boston-based Ruderman Family Foundation for demonstrating outstanding accomplishment in the field of disability inclusion.

The documentary doesn’t even mention Down syndrome, said Sam’s brother, Jesse Suchmann, who along with friend Robert Carnevale codirected the original movie, enlisting friends in the industry to help out with their time, expertise and equipment.

The hope is that the film inspires others to put neurodivergent minds in charge of the creative process, like Sam and Mattie were, instead of simply writing them into a script in the name of inclusion, Jesse Suchmann said.