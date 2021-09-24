New head of Time's Up pledges openness after Cuomo scandal

A member of the now-dissolved Time’s Up global leadership board, Tarana Burke, the founder of #MeToo, described it as a young organization with good intentions grappling with how to handle the power that came with its highly connected and visible founding members.

“I think they have to do a lot of soul searching,” she told The AP in a recent interview. “It may come out the other end … that they have to figure out how to work differently, that they have to relinquish some of the power ... in order to do the work well, in the way that people trust.”

Power, Burke said, “can be really difficult to navigate if you’re not really careful.”

Bandele said she agreed.

“That’s one of my mantras, right? If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, you go together,” she said. “That’s involving a lot of voices. That’s making sure people who need to be seen and heard, that there’s an intentional mechanism for them to be seen and heard, because the default is for other folks who have a big platform to be seen and heard.”