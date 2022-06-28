 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

New indictments returned against a convicted serial killer

  • Updated
  • 0

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — New capital murder indictments were returned Tuesday accusing a convicted Dallas-area serial killer of four more deaths.

A Collin County grand jury indicted Billy Chemirmir, 50, on single capital murder counts in each of the 2017 deaths of Marilyn Bixler, 90; Diane Delahunty, 79; Helen Lee, 82; and Mamie Miya, 93.

Chemirmir already has been convicted in Dallas County of capital murder in the 2018 death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. Prosecutors were not seeking the death penalty, so Chemirmir was sentenced automatically to life in prison without parole.

He now has been charged in the deaths of 22 older women in Collin and adjoining Dallas County.

“These indictments should serve as a reminder that every victim of a violent crime deserves to have their case investigated and prosecuted, and Collin County law enforcement and prosecutors will work every day to hold violent offenders accountable," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis in a statement.

Chemirmir remained Tuesday in the Dallas County jail awaiting a trial scheduled for October. Court documents listed no attorney for the defendant.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

