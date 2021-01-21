New Iowa rep asking House to dismiss contest in 6-vote race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa will ask the U.S. House to dismiss an election contest filed by her Democratic challenger that argues the 6-vote race was wrongly decided.

Miller-Meeks will argue in a filing to the House that lawmakers shouldn't consider Rita Hart's appeal because Hart did not contest the outcome under Iowa law, the Des Moines Register reported.

An attorney for Miller-Meeks argues that House precedents going back a century “require contestants to avail themselves of every single remedy before they go to Congress." The filing was expected to be delivered to the House clerk Thursday.

After a recount, Iowa's canvassing board certified Miller-Meeks as the vote winner in Iowa's 2nd District with a tally of 196,964 to 196,958 — the closest congressional race nationwide in decades.

Hart declined to challenge the result under Iowa law, saying it did not allow enough time to conduct additional recount proceedings. The law would have required a panel of judges to rule on challenges within days.