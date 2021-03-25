New Jersey gym owner offers free memberships to those who don't get vaccinated

Atilis Gym owner Ian Smith, who infamously defied New Jersey's COVID-19 restrictions last year, may begin incentivizing vaccination refusal at his business.

Smith tweeted Tuesday that the gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, will give out free memberships to anyone who doesn't receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The offer, according to the tweet, is a counter to Krispy Kreme's recent offering of free donuts to those who do receive one.

"We believe in health — the real way — exercise, good diet, plenty of Vitamin D, Zinc, and an environment to destress," Smith said in the tweet.

Smith, who has been at odds with the state government after refusing to close his gym while Gov. Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order was in effect, recently spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida. On the flight back, he refused to wear a mask and was banned from American Airlines until face covering policies are no longer in place.

