New law will effectively end immigrant detention in Illinois

In recent years, other states and cities have pulled back from local agreements to house immigrant detainees, including in California and Washington. States’ efforts to outlaw private detention have also grown amid a lack of federal immigration reform.

Unless there's a legal challenge or other exception, ICE's options are to either transfer current detainees in Illinois to other states or release them. Agency officials have repeatedly declined comment on the Illinois plan. An ICE spokeswoman didn’t return a message left Monday.

Immigrant rights activists plan to push for the detainees' release, saying incarcerating people awaiting immigration proceedings is inhumane and costly. However, some local leaders say they'll lose much-needed revenue and necessary cooperation with federal authorities.

In McHenry County, the agreement with ICE brings in roughly $10 million each year, according to board Chairman Michael Buehler. It's a significant chunk of money for the northern Illinois county with a roughly $200 million annual budget.

“It would affect dozens of jobs and negatively impact services,” he said. When asked if the county would fight the new law, he said county officials were “exploring options.”