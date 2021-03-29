New lawsuit challenges Georgia's GOP-backed election law

The Georgia law adds a photo ID requirement for voting absentee by mail, cuts the amount of time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed. It also bans people from handing out food or water to voters waiting in line and allows the Republican-controlled State Election Board to remove and replace county election officials.

Republicans in Georgia argue that the law is needed to restore voters’ confidence and that it actually expands voting access.

“Georgia’s Election Integrity Act that I signed into law expands early voting and secures our vote-by-mail system to protect the integrity of our elections,” Kemp said in a recent tweet. “The Peach State is leading the nation in making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

The suit brought by the NAACP and others is the second federal lawsuit to challenge the law. The New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter and Rise Inc. filed a lawsuit late Thursday seeking to block the law on similar grounds.

Sen. David Lucas, a Macon Democrat, said Republicans shouldn’t be surprised that two lawsuits have already been filed.