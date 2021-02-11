New lawsuit targets California ride-hail labor law

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ride-hail drivers and a union filed a lawsuit Thursday against Proposition 22 — a ballot measure that exempted Uber and other companies from California's gig economy law — after the state Supreme Court threw out their case.

The suit filed in Alameda County Superior Court contends the measure that passed in November violates California's Constitution. The proposition shields app-based ride-hailing and delivery companies from a new labor law that required such services to treat drivers as employees and not independent contractors, who don't have to receive benefits such as paid sick leave or unemployment insurance.

Last week, the state's highest court declined to hear the case but left open the possibility of a lower court challenge.

The new suit is essentially the same as the Supreme Court suit. The Service Employees International Union, three drivers and a passenger contend that Proposition 22 is unconstitutional because it removes the state Legislature’s ability to grant workers the right to organize and give access to the state workers’ compensation program.

“We know that in a democracy, corporations shouldn’t get the final say in determining our laws,” said Saori Okawa, a plaintiff in the suit who has worked for companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and Instacart.