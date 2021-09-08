New life for suit over Chicago police stop-and-frisk policy

In fact, the judge limited her ruling only to the possibility of a change in policy, according to Jennifer McGuffin, a spokeswoman for Romanucci's firm.

“The judge only certified the class for injunction relief that would require the CPD to change its practices and training,” she said.

McGuffin said it remains an open question whether the original six plaintiffs from the 2015 case might receive a monetary award, but the others involved in the 2 million stops would not be in line for any money.

But the judge seemed to suggest that the city and the police department would be wise to make significant changes, pointing out that the lawsuit was a strong one.

She noted, for example, that the attorneys had "made a sufficient showing that the City knew, or should have known, that its stop and frisk program was associated with a risk of widespread" violations of the U.S. Constitution's Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable searches and seizures.

What those changes might look like is also an open question. The police department referred questions to the city's law department, which in an email said, “The City does not comment on ongoing litigation.”