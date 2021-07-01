New Mexico gives most US funding to child care of any state

Some states, like New Jersey, offer subsidies at 350% of the federal poverty line but only when relatives are providing care.

New Mexico also will be the first state to increase payments to child care providers by using a reimbursement formula that focuses on the local cost of running child care businesses, instead of the market rate of what parents can pay.

Early Childhood Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky called the announcement an “important landmark on our journey towards creating a true cradle-to-career education system that helps all New Mexicans thrive.”

Groginsky was pivotal for winning federal approval of the new formula in Washington, D.C., where she served as assistant superintendent of early learning for the District of Columbia before taking the job in New Mexico. While the formulas are not identical, the experience there provides an idea of how much child care providers will benefit.

Child care providers in Washington got a 24% to 57% increase in reimbursement during the transition in 2019, according to officials there. No providers saw a decrease.