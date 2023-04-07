Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man killed by police at his northwestern New Mexico home after they arrived at the wrong address, police said.

Robert Dotson, 52, was killed Wednesday night by officers with the Farmington Police Department after they received a call reporting a domestic violence incident around 11:30 p.m. and went to his house instead of the one across the street, according to local and state police.

"I am just heartbroken. ... Mr. Dotson was not the subject of this call," Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said during a Thursday video statement posted on Facebook. "This ending is just unbelievably tragic. I'm extremely sorry that we're in this position."

Upon arriving to the neighborhood in Farmington, which is about 150 miles northwest of Albuquerque, officers "mistakenly approached 5305 Valley View Avenue instead of 5308 Valley View Avenue," New Mexico State Police said in a statement Thursday.

After no one answered their knocks on the door, police officers asked the dispatch to call the person who reported the incident and ask them to come to the front door.

At some point, Dotson opened the door of his home while armed with a handgun and at least one officer shot at least one round from their gun, striking and killing Dotson at the scene, according to state police citing body camera footage.

Armed with a handgun, Dotson's wife exchanged gunfire with officers, but she was not injured, authorities said.

"Once again, officer(s) fired. Once she realized that the individuals outside the residence were officers, she put the gun down and complied with the officer's commands," state police said in their statement.

The responding officers, who were not injured in the shooting, will not be publicly identified by state police, according to their statement.

It's unclear how many officers were at the scene at the time of the shooting or how many fired their guns. It's also unclear whether Dotson fired at the officers at all before police shot and killed him.

CNN has filed a public records request with the New Mexico State Police for the body camera footage. The video of the shooting is expected to be released within a week, Hebbe said Thursday.

"There's nothing I can say that will make this better. It's a terrible event, and I'm heartbroken over it," Hebbe added.

The shooting is currently under investigation by the New Mexico State Police. The agency's Investigations Bureau has been requested to probe the incident, state police said.

A look at high-profile killings by US police Eric Garner Michael Brown Laquad McDonald Tamir Rice Walter Scott Freddie Gray Philando Castile Justine Ruszczyk Damond Jordan Edwards Manuel Ellis Breonna Taylor George Floyd Rayshard Brooks Casey Goodson Jr. Andre Hill Fanta Bility Ronald Greene Oscar Grant Eric Harris Daunte Wright