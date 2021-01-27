New Mexico senators, advocates back Biden oil and gas plans

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Local officials and residents in New Mexico’s oil patches are anxious as the Biden administration takes aim at the oil and natural gas industry with a series of new executive orders. But the state’s two U.S. senators are supporting the actions, saying it’s time to rethink the nation’s energy policies.

Democrat Sen. Martin Heinrich said he would not support a permanent, unilateral ban on new oil and gas leases but he believes a pause is appropriate despite concerns from industry groups and others that doing so could have immediate implications for the state's bottom line.

“It’s also crystal clear that the zero carbon, zero pollution economy is coming," Heinrich told The Associated Press. “Even oil and gas majors are planning for that future. To weather that change, New Mexico needs a transition plan with a predictable glide path for producers and robust investments in the communities where our energy veterans have produced our country’s transportation fuels.”

President Joe Biden aims to cut oil and gas emissions and double energy production from offshore wind turbines. He's also directing agencies to focus investments on regions that face job losses as the U.S. begins to shift toward wind, solar and other resources.