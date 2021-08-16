New Mexico to ask about sexual orientation in public surveys

“If you really look at us as a community, we’ve never been asked who we are, ever,” said Democratic state Sen. Leo Jaramillo of Espanola, who is gay. “Now we’re included in a conversation and data-collecting that will then help in ways that we may not even see or think of.”

Marshall Martinez, executive director of the Equality New Mexico Foundation, said that public health officials have asked questions for decades about sexual orientation in the context of prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted diseases, slowing the progress of HIV in the process.

At the same time, silence on many other questionnaires about sexual orientation and gender orientation has reinforced harmful social stigmas.

“Being one of the first states in the country to do this will send a vital message to LGBTQ youth: You matter and your whole identity is respected and affirmed in New Mexico,” Martinez said.

