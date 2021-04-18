New migrant facilities crop up to ease crowding, again

Jonathan H. Hayes, who directed Health and Human Service's Office of Refugee Resettlement from February 2019 to March 2020, said the Biden administration needed to listen to estimates on capacity needs before undoing Trump's policies.

Projections of arrivals threatened to strain the system and should have prompted officials to hit pause, considering the time it takes to get licensed shelters up and running, Hayes said.

It took longer than usual after protests in 2018 and 2019 outside facilities that housed migrant children who were separated from their parents under Trump's “zero tolerance" policy turned the public against Health and Human Services, Hayes said.

Opening shelters for unaccompanied minors normally took four to six months as the government acquired state licenses and local permits, but in 2019, it was taking anywhere from nine to 12 months because of community pushback.

“We had Democrats, state and local officials who didn’t want to cooperate because in their minds they had bought into this idea that kids were in cages in HHS,” Hayes said.

Recent federal court filings show the problems that Health and Human Services faces as the number of children rises.