New Montana law curbs ability of businesses to require vaccinations for workers

“Without an exemption allowing hospitals to continue following federal recommendations and regulations, hospitals will be forced to ignore longstanding federal guidelines that have protected patients [and] healthcare workers for decades,” Rich Rasmussen, president and chief executive officer of the Montana Hospital Association, stated in a press release Friday.

Hospital officials have warned that if passed, the bill could force them to indefinitely continue some policies implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including requiring staff and visitors to wear masks and restricting or prohibiting visitation.

Rasmussen previously told the Montana State News Bureau the law could also make it more difficult for the state to recruit qualified health care professionals.

“They will look at Montana and say, ‘I can’t be guaranteed I will be working in an environment where everyone has been vaccinated,’ and some of them will stand back and make a determination that they don’t want to practice (medicine) in Montana,” he said in an interview last month.

Gianforte spokeswoman Brooke Stroyke responded to requests for comment by pointing to an April press conference in which Gianforte stated the bill would return state law to the way it was before the pandemic.