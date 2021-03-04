New NAACP head: Black Vermonters deserve to enjoy state, too

“It is very easy to lob these very violent threats against these women’s lives and their families in ways that, you know, 15 years ago weren’t possible,” she said.

For that to change, people need to hold each other accountable, said Curtiss Reed, Jr., executive director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Equity. White residents need to confront people in their family, community or churches who are racist or anti-Semitic and say: This is unacceptable and that they must bear the consequences of their words, Reed said.

“And that would be in losing their jobs, in losing status in their community and their reputation as a good citizen,” he said.

To help Black candidates and other people of color run for office in Vermont, the state’s two NAACP branches last month announced the creation of the Bright Leadership Institute, supported by a $100,000 grant.

Just this week during Vermont's annual town meetings, at least three Black women won seats on town and school boards. Two others lost their bids in their communities.

“I am proud of their political courage to step up to the plate and serve their communities despite the incredible pushback and reasons that they shouldn't,” said Schultz.