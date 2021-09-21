New Orleans: Flames shoot up side of Superdome roof, put out

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire.

The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.

New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area.

Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.

“Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed,” said a statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Expedition District, which is a state board that governs the dome, and ASM Global, which manages the Superdome.