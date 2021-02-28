New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

The couple has promised another 300 works in the future, the museum said.

Earlier this month, the New Orleans Museum of Art announced a major fund and pledged endowment from Del and Ginger Hall of Chicago. The fund will support and augment photographic exhibitions and programs over the next five years. The museum said the endowment will help provide a firm foundation for the department’s activities from now on.

“Del and Ginger’s incredible generosity will help grow what is already one of NOMA’s greatest strengths: our photography program,” Taylor said Feb. 11.

And on Feb. 4, it announced that radiologist and art collector Russell Albright had willed the museum nearly 400 works including more than 350 photographs. He also left a fund for the photography department.

“His collection will serve as the core of contemporary photography at NOMA and the accompanying endowment fund will ensure that his legacy at the museum will live on,” Taylor said at the time.

Although Albright died in 2017, his collection wasn’t legally part of the museum and fully cataloged until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the announcement.