 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

New Orleans police officer accused of dealing crack cocaine

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A veteran New Orleans police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack cocaine.

FBI agents and officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau arrested Reginald Koeller III on Wednesday after they searched his home in eastern New Orleans where they found more than 100 guns and a stash of crack cocaine, news outlets reported.

Koeller faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, authorities said.

“He vehemently denies the allegations,” Koeller’s attorney, Angad Ghai, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “He does look forward to exonerating himself.”

Koeller’s bond was set at $15,000. He has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of a federal investigation, the department said.

People are also reading…

Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer who's been on the force for 18 years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Mega dance competition company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say

Behind the bright lights and pulsing music of one of the world's leading dance competition companies, some dancers say they were sexually assaulted, harassed and manipulated by the company's powerful founder and famous teachers and choreographers, according to a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Toronto Star.

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two 17-year-olds dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday as hundreds of people had gathered at a short-term rental home. Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert says the "vast majority" of them were underage. Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported. Schubert said there was gunfire both inside and outside the rental home, "and potentially back and forth."

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

Parachute demo at Nats Park causes brief Capitol evacuation

The U.S. Capitol was briefly evacuated Wednesday evening after police identified an aircraft that they said posed "a probable threat.” But the plane was actually carrying members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights, who then parachuted into Nationals Park for a pregame demonstration. The alert from the U.S. Capitol Police sent congressional staffers fleeing from the Capitol and legislative building around 6:30 p.m. The incident suggested a stunning communications failure between the military and the Capitol Police, all the more remarkable because of Washington’s focus on improving security since the January 6, 2021, attack on the building by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Watch Now: Related Video

Natural gas plunges 11% after 13-year high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News