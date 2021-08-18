New Orleans prosecutors, exonerated man reach $2M settlement

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Local prosecutors have reached a $2 million settlement with a New Orleans man who spent 23 years in prison before being cleared on charges including rape and manslaughter.

“I welcome this measure of justice after so many years,” Robert Jones, now 48 and community outreach director for Orleans Public Defenders, said in a statement released through his attorneys.

Jones will get the money over six years, Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams said Tuesday in a news release.

“After years of intense litigation, and with trial approaching,” the settlement will avert the expense of a three- to four-week trial and the risk that a jury might award Jones more money, the statement said.

Jones, who always had said he was innocent of crime wave in 1992, when he was 19, was convicted in 1996 of rape and robbery. After the conviction, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the killing of British tourist Julie Stott.