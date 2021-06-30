New results due in NYC mayor race after vote count blunder

The City Council’s Black, Latino and Asian Caucus — whose leaders favor putting a repeal of ranked choice voting on the November ballot — said in a statement: “Our members warned the public for months that the City was ill-prepared to execute elections under the new Ranked-Choice Voting system, and the concerns they raised continue to be borne out by the facts.”

Board of Elections officials apologized for their error and said they would release new ranked choice results Wednesday for in-person voting in the June 22 primary.

The results released Tuesday afternoon and then withdrawn appeared to show former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia narrowly trailing Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams in the race to succeed the term-limited de Blasio, with civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley in third place.

Adams’ campaign, which had pointed out the vote discrepancy after the faulty count was released, said the former police captain remained confident he would win.

“We appreciate the Board’s transparency and acknowledgment of their error,” Adams said in a statement late Tuesday. "We look forward to the release of an accurate, updated simulation, and the timely conclusion of this critical process.”