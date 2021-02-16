New this week: 'Nomadland,' 'Kenan' and Andra Day music

— There are many reasons to make time for “Nomadland” when it hits Hulu Friday, the most practical of which is that it is an awards favorite and you don’t want to be left out of the conversation come Oscars time. It’s also one of the loveliest and most spiritually invigorating films in recent memory, an American odyssey about life on the fringes. Frances McDormand gives an all-time performance as Fern, who takes to the road after her spouse dies and the great recession leaves her with nothing. David Strathairn is also terrific as a fellow nomad and writer-director Choe Zhao is a once-in-a-generation talent who you’ll want to get to know sooner rather than later.