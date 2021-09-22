New tip emerges about Brian Laundrie's previous movements as FBI asks for public's help

Miranda Baker said they picked up Laundrie while he was hitchhiking in Colter Bay, Wyoming, which is not far from where Petito's remains were found. He offered to pay $200 for the ride before he even got in the car, she said.

The FBI said the agency would like information from anyone who may have had contact with Petito or Laundrie or who visited the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest between August 27-30 or may have seen their vehicle.

In the days since she was reported missing, Petito's story has become a national obsession for many, spurring digital detectives to comb through the couple's online trail to try to solve the case. The story has also further highlighted the tens of thousands of missing persons stories that do not garner such intense interest; there were nearly 90,000 active missing person cases as of the end of 2020, according to the National Crime Information Center.

The Petito family attorney Richard Benson Stafford, in a statement obtained by CNN affiliate KSL, said the family needed time to grieve, and that they will release a statement "when Gabby is home."

Police say account on TikTok videos is plausible