New vaccine delivery system starts in parts of California

What is sure is that counties will not be allowed to add any more vaccine providers, because the state through Blue Shield will decide who administers shots.

Yolanda Richardson, the state official in charge of implementing the change, faced a barrage of questions and concerns at a community advisory committee meeting last week. She said the state has the expertise and the relationships to figure it out.

“This is too critical and too important for us to let this get out of our hands,” Richardson said.

In addition to Fresno and Kern, other counties in the initial group include Riverside, Kings, Imperial, Madera, Merced, San Joaquin and Stanislaus. Starting March 3, another group that includes Los Angeles, which has 10 million of California’s nearly 40 million residents, will be added.

San Francisco is among the counties being added in mid-March, though the dates and counties in each group are subject to change.