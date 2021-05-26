New wolf killing laws prompt push to revive protections

They argue the states have violated the terms that allowed state management of wolves and want Haaland to act before the looser rules start going into effect in Idaho on July 1.

“The (U.S. Fish and Wildlife) Service was very clear that a change in state law that allowed for unregulated, unlimited take of wolves would set off the alarm,” said attorney Nicholas Arrivo with the Humane Society of the United States. “This is essentially an attempt to push the population down to the very minimum."

Wednesday's petition steps up pressure on the administration over wolf populations that were declared recovered when President Joe Biden was serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Biden also inherited a legal fight in the Midwest over the Trump administration's removal of protections for wolves in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

In both regions, hunting groups and livestock producers successfully lobbied for more permissive hunting regulations to counter persistent wolf attacks on livestock and big game animals.

Idaho lawmakers who sponsored a law signed earlier this month by Republican Gov. Brad Little said they wanted to reduce the state’s 1,500 wolves to the allowed minimum of 150 to protect livestock and boost deer and elk herds.