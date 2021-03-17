New York Assembly hires top law firm for Cuomo investigation

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s Assembly has hired a top Manhattan law firm to assist in its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, legislative leaders announced Wednesday in a pick that was quickly criticized by at least two women accusing the governor of sexually harassing them.

The Manhattan firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, which has more than 900 attorneys and offices around the world, will lead the probe, said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Lavine.

The attorneys tapped to handle the investigation include Greg Andres, a former federal prosecutor who was on the team, led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, that investigated foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

“Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation,” Heastie said, adding that he expected the investigation by the lower chamber of New York’s legislature to be “thorough and expeditious.”

The firm is expected to investigate claims that Cuomo sexually harassed and inappropriately touched multiple women and complaints that his administration purposely withheld data on COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.