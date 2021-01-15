 Skip to main content
New York City bus left dangling from overpass after crash
AP

A bus in New York City which careened off a road in the Bronx neighborhood of New York is seen left dangling from an overpass Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, after a crash late Thursday that left the driver in serious condition, police said.

 Craig Ruttle

NEW YORK (AP) — A bus in New York City careened off a road and was left dangling from an overpass in a crash late Thursday that caused serious injuries to the driver, police said.

The vehicle, an articulated bus, crashed just after 11 p.m. at the interchange between the Cross Bronx and Major Deegan expressways.

Videos taken by bystanders showed one part of the bus still resting on the bridge, with the other half dangling nearly completely vertical, with its smashed front end resting on the highway ramp below.

Eight passengers suffered minor to non-life threatening injuries, according to the New York City Fire Department. The passengers and the driver were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

