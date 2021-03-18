New York man guilty of keeping sharks in pool, offering them for sale

Seven sandbar sharks now swim the waters of the New York Aquarium at Coney Island.
Their new digs are definitely more spacious than their previous home: a New York man's above-ground pool.
Joshua Seguine, 40, is facing a $5,000 fine for illegal possession with intent to sell seven sandbar sharks, according to a statement from state Attorney General Letitia James.
Sandbar sharks are a protected species under New York law and illegal to possess in the state without a special license.
Seguine was sentenced to a conditional discharge in Town of LaGrange Justice Court in New York this week, meaning he was released without imprisonment or probation, but subject to court-determined conditions.
"The tide has turned for Joshua Seguine, who was convicted and held accountable for his unlawful acts," James said. "We will not tolerate anyone who preys on protected species to line their pockets."
No stranger to shark sale business
Seguine had been on the Department of Environmental Conservation's radar since 2017 when he was arrested in Georgia for driving without a license — and holding a tank of five undersized sharks in the back of his truck.
Seguine told a Department of Natural Resources investigator that he was transporting the sharks to New York state and intended to sell them. He also admitted to keeping more live sharks at his home in New York.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that Seguine had been conducting business under the name Aquatic Apex LLC, offering sharks for sale on the website MonsterFishKeepers.com.
DEC officers searched Seguine's home, finding an above-ground pool that contained seven live sandbar sharks.
Two dead leopard sharks, a dead hammerhead shark and the snout of a smalltooth sawfish, an endangered species, were also found in the search.
The biologists who accompanied officers on the search assessed the living sharks, which were eventually transferred to the New York Aquarium.
Sandbar sharks vulnerable, overfished
Sandbar sharks are one of the world's largest coastal sharks, measuring lengthwise between six and a half to eight feet on average, according to the Aquarium of the Pacific. They are not typically considered dangerous.
The sharks are listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's red list as vulnerable and are severely overfished in the western North Atlantic. Not only for human consumption, their hides, fins and livers are also prized for leather, oil, and other products.
5 things you might not know about sharks
There certainly are encounters between humans and sharks, but you are more likely to be struck by lightning or bitten by your own dog than you are to get a serious bite from a shark. Here are five facts about our favorite oceanic apex predator:
1. Humans vs. sharks
When it comes to humans versus sharks, the numbers are staggering. An average of 6 humans are killed worldwide each year by sharks, while humans kill 100 million to 273 million sharks annually, selling their body parts in markets around the globe.
2. They're old
Sharks were swimming in the ocean depths long before dinosaurs climbed onto land. Researchers say sharks date back 400 million years.
3. 465 species
There are 465 known species of sharks, ranging from the tiny spined pygmy shark (about 8 inches long) to the whale shark (about 50 feet in length). Each of these sharks plays a role in keeping other fish populations in check, which is why hunting and killing of sharks can create great imbalances in ocean life.
4. Not a 'miracle of evolution'
Richard Dreyfuss' character in "Jaws" claimed that the shark is "a miracle of evolution," and that the only thing it does is "swim and eat and make little sharks, that's all." That's not exactly correct.
Sharks have to eat, like every other living organism, but they don't mate until they are 12 to 15 years old. The females give birth to one or two pups at a time, making it difficult for the sharks' reproduction rates to keep pace with the annual kill rates.
5. A sixth sense
Sharks are extraordinary hunters, who use six senses. In addition to smell, hearing, touch, taste and sight, they also are gifted with electroreception — special pores around their faces detect electrical currents from other organisms and allow them to deftly hone in on their prey.
