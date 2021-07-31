New York marchers honor Indigenous boarding school children

The recent discovery of children’s remains buried at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school has magnified interest in the troubling legacy both in Canada and the United States.

Earlier this month, the disinterred remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania were sent home to Rosebud Sioux tribal lands in South Dakota

Virgil Brave Rock, 62, a member of the Blackfeet Nation who now lives among the Onondagas, spoke Saturday of his experiences at St. Mary’s Residential School in Alberta, Canada, one of several schools where graves were discovered. He described being forced to leave his family and live at the school where children were stripped of their names and given an assigned number.

“I am 266,” Brave Rock said.

Bishop Douglas J. Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse told the marchers he felt the need to apologize for what had been done and he condemned the actions of the church at those schools.

“Part of my being with you today,” Lucia said, “is simply to stand with you and weep.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Post-Standard.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0