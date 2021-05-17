New York to let vaccinated people ditch masks

NEW YORK (AP) — Vaccinated New Yorkers can ditch their masks, even indoors, the New York City marathon is coming back and Radio City Music Hall will reopen to vaccinated audiences, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday in a flurry of announcements intended to accelerate the state's reopening.

“Let’s get back to life,” Cuomo said, speaking from Radio City Music Hall's grand auditorium. “If you are vaccinated, you are safe. No masks. No social distancing.”

After a delay of several days, Cuomo said the state is adopting new guidance on masks that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released last week.

Unvaccinated and immunocompromised people must continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing, but people who have completed their inoculation series no longer have to do either, starting Wednesday.

Masks will still be required for everyone in certain settings, like schools and nursing homes.

Cuomo made the announcement hours after overnight service on New York City's subways resumed for the first time in more than a year as the city continued its emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

New cases of the virus have been plummeting statewide in recent weeks and are down 78% since the end of March.