New Yorkers say they've been ignored in stop-and-frisk fight

Scheindlin also ordered what's known as a joint-remedial process seeking input from more than 2,000 people in communities most impacted by police stop-and-frisk and trespass enforcement practices. That process, which led to more than dozen reform proposals, ended in 2018.

Since then, according to lawyers involved in Thursday's court filing, Zimroth has excluded community members’ perspectives from his semi-annual assessments. Instead, they said, he has relied on NYPD data, statements of police personnel and civilian complaints that have been seen by the court as a dubious measure of whether a stop was motivated by race.

A message seeking comment was left with Zimroth, a law professor and the director of the Center on Civil Justice at New York University. A message was also left with the NYPD.

Plaintiffs in the stop-and-frisk lawsuits held a rally Thursday outside police headquarters on to announce the court filing and demand an end to stop and frisk abuses. They were joined by the city's public advocate, Jumaane Williams, several members of city council and police reform organizations.

The community board proposed in Thursday’s court filing would consist of seven members, including three living in public housing and two from the police watchdog organization Communities United for Police Reform.