New York's high court ends state case against Paul Manafort

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Manafort won't face mortgage fraud charges in New York after the state's highest court declined to revisit lower court decisions that found the case brought against Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman in the wake of a similar federal prosecution amounted to double jeopardy.

The decision last week from the New York Court of Appeals, a last blow to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s effort to put Manafort behind bars, closed the door on charges in the matter. It came less than two months after President Donald Trump pardoned the 71-year-old Manafort in a federal case that covered similar ground and put him behind bars.

Manafort's lawyer, Todd Blanche, said he was pleased with the Feb. 4 decision.

“This is a case that should never have been brought because the dismissed indictment is a clear violation of New York law,” Blanche said, echoing the stance he's held since Vance brought the state charges in March 2019.

Vance's decision to charge Manafort was widely seen as an end run around the possibility Trump would pardon him for federal crimes. Trump's pardon does not cover state offenses.

Vance's office declined to comment on the Court of Appeals ruling ending its case.