Newer methods may boost gene therapy's use for more diseases

“I have more of a life now,” Janz said. “I’m going to school. I’m hoping to open up my own business one day” -- a deli featuring charcuterie, prepared meats such as hams and sausages. It's an interest he developed during years of frequent trips to Chicago as a young boy to try other treatments. He stayed so often at the Omni Hotel that the chef let him cook in the hotel’s fancy restaurant when he was 13. The staff even bought Janz a knife kit and his own chef’s hat, apron and shoes.

CHALLENGES REMAIN

Gene therapy doesn’t work for everyone, it’s unknown how long any benefits will last, and safety remains a concern. In the past, a couple gene therapies that used different vectors triggered cancer in a few patients who received them.

“Every time we think we have overcome the safety issues, we continue to butt up against them,” the FDA’s Marks said. “I have confidence that we will work through them ... but we can’t get too sure of ourselves.”

Marks and many other scientists think gene editing eventually may offer a long-lasting way to do gene therapy. Instead of just supplying a missing gene to cells, editing permanently alters a patient’s native DNA to insert a gene or knock out one that’s causing trouble.