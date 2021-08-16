News groups seek to protect journalists in Afghanistan

On Monday, Washington Post Publisher and CEO Fred Ryan sent an urgent request for help to the Biden administration on behalf of more than 200 journalists, support staff and families of people who worked for the Post, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal. For safety reasons, they wanted to be transported from the civilian to the military side of the Kabul airport.

In a memo, A.G. Sulzberger, chairman and publisher of The New York Times, said the developments had created a precarious and rapidly changing situation.

“I want to assure you that we are doing everything we can to try to get our staff, former staff, and their families out of harm's way as soon as humanly possible,” Sulzberger said in a company-wide memo.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said it had fielded requests from 475 journalists in Afghanistan — who work for both local and international news organizations — for help leaving the country, said Maria Salazar-Ferro, the organization's emergencies director.

CPJ is working with the U.S. military, along with governments in Canada, France, Germany and Britain, to seek landing places for some of these journalists and their families, she said. But for much of Monday, no planes were leaving Kabul.