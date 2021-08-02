Newsom can't tie recall to GOP in voter guide, lawsuit says

Heatlie and Netter argue that the effort is not a “Republican recall” because its supporters come from various political parties and more than half of the 46 candidates vying to replace Newsom are not Republicans. They want the word “Republican" stripped from the statement in all but one place. In that instance, they suggest Newsom's language that the effort is led by “national Republicans who fought to overturn the presidential election" should be changed to say “the recall's supporters include national Republicans."

Every registered voter will be mailed a copy of the voter guide, which includes statements from Newsom and Heatlie arguing over the merits of the recall and from candidates looking to replace him if the recall succeeds. County election officials will start mailing the ballots on Aug. 16. The guidelines to Newsom and Heatlie stated their arguments could not include “any demonstrably false, slanderous, or libelous statements."

State elections officials take no position on the issues raised about the text of the arguments, according to a response filed Monday by Attorney General Rob Bonta. They asked the court to make a ruling before Friday, when the text of the voter guide must be finalized.