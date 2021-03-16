Newsom defends Feinstein, says he's not expecting retirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday he expects and hopes Sen. Dianne Feinstein will serve her full term after suggesting the day before he's been thinking about her replacement.

“I have zero expectations the senator will be going anywhere," he said.

Newsom was asked Monday on MSNBC's “The ReidOut" if he would commit to replacing Feinstein with a Black woman if she leaves the Senate before her term ends in January 2025. When former California Sen. Kamala Harris became vice president, the chamber was left with no Black women; Newsom appointed Sen. Alex Padilla to fill the role, making him the state's first Latino U.S. senator.

“We have multiple names in mind and the answer is yes,” he said.

His comments raised eyebrows in California political circles, as Feinstein has faced questions in recent months over her age and memory, as well as criticism from within her own party. At 87, she is the chamber's oldest member. She won reelection in 2018 against a fellow Democrat who ran as a more progressive challenger.

Feinstein said Tuesday she has no plans to resign.

“Please, we’re very good friends. I don’t think he meant it the way some people thought," she told reporters in the Capitol.