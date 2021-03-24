Newsom taps Asian lawmaker as California attorney general

“Rob's fight has just begun," a narrator says.

Before joining the Legislature he was deputy city attorney in San Francisco and a member of the Alameda City Council.

Attorney general is among the most highly coveted statewide offices in California, second only to the governor in terms of public recognition and power. Vice President Kamala Harris previously held the job, as did former Gov. Jerry Brown.

“It's enormously consequential at both the state and national level," said Nathan Barankin, Harris' former chief of staff. “I cannot think of a single policy area in public life that the California attorney general can't exercise some influence over."

Given California's size — it's the nation's most populous and one of the world's largest economies — decisions made by the attorney general, such as whether to prosecute a company, can move financial markets, Barankin said.

California attorneys general have used the job to go after private companies over labor law, environmental violations and predatory practices, among other things. Becerra sued the Trump administration more than 100 times during his four years in office, challenging the Republican former president’s policies on immigration and health.