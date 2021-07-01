Newspaper asks judge for access to Arizona audit records

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona's largest newspaper is asking a judge to order the state Senate and Cyber Ninjas, a cybersecurity firm hired to conduct Senate Republicans' review of the 2020 election, to turn over public records.

The Arizona Republican filed the suit seeking financial records and communications about the audit in Maricopa County Superior Court on Wednesday, the newspaper reported.

The Senate and its contractors have said little about how the audit is being conducted, the businesses doing the work, the funding sources and what officials are saying to each other.

A lawyer for the newspaper argues in the lawsuit that the records must be disclosed under Arizona's public records law because the audit is being conducted on behalf of the Senate, a public body.