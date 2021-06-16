Newspaper carrier confronted by sheriff files $5M tort claim

Altheimer, 24, was driving his delivery route Jan. 27 when Troyer started following him in his personal SUV. The two wound up in a 2 a.m. altercation in which Troyer called emergency dispatchers, repeatedly saying Altheimer was threatening to kill him.

That call sparked more than 40 units from various police agencies rushing to the scene. Most were called off after Tacoma police arrived, but Altheimer was “confronted at gun point, removed from his vehicle (and) frisked for weapons all while trying to explain he was at work,” the tort claim states.

Upon questioning by a Tacoma police officer, Troyer walked back his statement that Altheimer threatened him, according to a police report. Troyer has disputed the police report’s account.

Troyer has previously said he started following Altheimer because he believed he was behaving suspiciously near his home.

The incident, which remained unknown to the public until The Seattle Times reported it in March, has led to calls for Troyer’s resignation, and the state Attorney General’s Office has opened a criminal investigation into potential false-reporting charges.