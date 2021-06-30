Newspaper gunman was calm, quiet, even joked after arrest

During his interrogation, Ramos did not show any repetitive or unusual behavior, Harding testified under cross-examination by David Russell, a prosecutor.

Russell noted a point in the interrogation where Harding was trying to get Ramos to say why he attacked the newspaper, and she said authorities also have issues with media reporting. Harding asked Ramos about an erroneous report in the hours after the shooting that he had mutilated his fingers to prevent authorities from taking fingerprints.

“Where do they come up with that stuff?" Harding asked Ramos, who laughed and questioned whether Harding or a law enforcement colleague in the room was the anonymous source who provided the information.

“He's able to make that joke with you?” Russell asks.

“Yes,” Harding said.

Ramos also explained food allergies he has and calmly asked for a cheeseburger from Wendy's, which was brought to him during the interrogation.

Separately, the judge in the case criticized a defense attorney, Matthew Connell, after a mental health expert appeared to be reading from a script while answering his questions in court. After sending the expert and the jury out of the room, Judge Michael Wachs discussed the issue with attorneys.