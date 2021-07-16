Newspaper shooting leaves enduring mark on Maryland capital

“It showed us that what’s happened with these insane shootings in spots all over the country can also happen here,” said Roseann Mahanes, as she visited a new memorial in Annapolis to the five staffers — including her dear friend, special publications editor Wendi Winters — who were murdered at the Capital Gazette.

After the 2018 shooting, Annapolis residents held fundraisers and gave employees a roughly 2-mile (3-kilometer) rolling standing ovation when they marched in the July Fourth parade just days after the attack.

That generosity has never flagged, former and current Capital Gazette staffers say. During the trial, which started on June 29, a day after the attack’s three-year anniversary, Annapolis businesses provided free lunches and breakfasts, massages to relieve stress, and a private lounge for witnesses and their loved ones to console one another and decompress.

Living through the horror of the mass shooting ended up reinforcing the town’s closely interwoven ties.