Newspaper sues SC police over records in mother, son deaths

The Post and Courier's lawsuit says the Colleton County Sheriff's Office denied a reporter for the paper access to documents or information beyond a one-line incident report. The sheriff's office told the reporter to seek those documents from the State Law Enforcement Division, but the reporter was also turned away by that agency.

State law requires police agencies release reports that “disclose the nature, substance, and/or location of any crime or alleged crime.” South Carolina public records law also notes that incident and supplement reports are public.

Police also have denied requests to review 911 calls by other newspapers in the state, according to the Island Packet. The law enforcement agencies have said the public faces no immediate danger, but they have not announced any arrests or named any suspects.

“If the Murdaughs were murdered, the public may be in danger from the killer or killers,” the Post and Courier's lawsuit reads.

SLED Chief Mark Keel did not respond to a letter the newspaper sent on June 10 warning that his agency is violating the Freedom of Information Act.