Next stop for Caitlyn Jenner campaign: Fox's Hannity show

The stunt was aimed at drawing eyes to his campaign, but he promised to discuss “serious issues" — like bringing down the cost of housing, boosting the state's water resources and preventing special interests from influencing government.

Animal rights group PETA and state Sen. Ben Hueso, who authored a state law banning use of most animals in circuses, condemned his use of a bear as a campaign prop. The bear, which Cox said was born in captivity, is trained and has appeared in movies and commercials.

Jenner, meanwhile, has held no campaign events since announcing her candidacy nearly two weeks ago. Her video cast her as a champion of those forgotten by Sacramento.

“I’m running to be governor for all Californians, to reclaim our true identity, to bring back the gold to the Golden State," Jenner said in the ad.

Kim Nalder, a professor of political science at California State University, Sacramento, noted both candidates never mentioned their Republican political affiliation in their ads, which could be smart given that registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in California by nearly 2-to-1.

Newsom campaigned with firefighters Tuesday while accepting union endorsements. “This is a big day as we really kick off our efforts to defeat this recall," the governor said.