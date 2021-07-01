NFL fines Washington $10M after misconduct investigation

Wilkinson recommended establishing protocols for reporting harassment, a disciplinary action plan and regular training for employees. She also said the cheerleading team — which is now a co-ed dance team was part of several changes Washington has made over the past year — needed to be protected.

The league praised Snyder for hiring Ron Rivera as coach and Jason Wright as team president among those changes to improve the organization's culture.

“Over the past 18 months, Dan and Tanya have recognized the need for change and have undertaken important steps to make the workplace comfortable and dignified for all employees,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Those changes, if sustained and built upon, should allow the club to achieve its goal of having a truly first-tier workplace."

Snyder said in a statement he agrees with the commissioner's decisions and is “committed to implementing his investigation’s important recommendations.”