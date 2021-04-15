NFL inks sports bet deals with Caesars, FanDuel, DraftKings

FanDuel will have access to video footage from the league, and will work with the league on pre-game integration opportunities on the NFL Network for the seven regular season games the network will air in 2021.

The NFL was among the professional sports leagues that vehemently fought New Jersey's efforts to overturn a ban on legal sports betting in most of the country, opposing gambling as a perceived threat to the integrity of its games.

But New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May 2018 clearing the way for any state to offer legal sports betting; by the end of this year nearly half the country could have legal sports betting amid the fast-changing landscape.

The deals were the logical extension of a trend that has seen gambling companies join forces with media companies and sports leagues to capitalize on the fast-growing legal sports betting market.

“Together, we will create new ways for football fans to share in the action of their favorite sport," Caesars CEO Tom Reeg said. “Football season will be more exciting than ever now that fans can enjoy an enhanced experience at our casinos, in our sportsbooks, and online.”