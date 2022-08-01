NFL suspends Deshaun Watson for 6 games, Angelina Jolie's daughter chooses Spelman, and more trending news

Here's a look at top news for today, Aug. 1:

Deshaun Watson

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas, two people familiar with the decision said.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been publicly released. Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by massage therapists alleging sexual harassment and assault during appointments in 2020 and 2021.

After learning the ruling was imminent, the NFL Players Association issued a joint statement with Watson on Sunday night, saying they will not appeal disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's ruling and urged the league to follow suit.

Read more about it here:

Josh Hader, Frankie Montas

The San Diego Padres acquired All-Star closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday in exchange for recently benched closer Taylor Rogers and three other players in a blockbuster deal between NL playoff contenders.

The NL Central-leading Brewers shipped one of the game’s top relievers to the Padres for Rogers, right-hander Dinelson Lamet, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and pitching prospect Robert Gasser.

The Yankees bolstered their pitching for the stretch run and playoffs, obtaining starter Frankie Montas and reliever Lou Trivino from the Oakland Athletics on Monday for four prospects.

Read more about the MLB trades here:

Spelman College

Angelina Jolie's daughter is headed to an HBCU.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be attending Spelman College in Atlanta, her mother shared over the weekend.

"Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Jolie wrote in the caption of a photo on her verified Instagram account. "A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Spelman is a historically Black liberal arts college for women that has several notable alumnae including Pulitzer Prize-winning author Alice Walker and "The Cosby Show" star Keshia Knight Pulliam.

Get the details here:

***

Get more of today's trending topics here:

'Andor' trailer

Kentucky flooding

Tallest tree