NFL wild-card games show potential for alternate broadcasts

McManus said a point of emphasis leading up to the game was making sure that covering the game remained the priority. The explanations of penalties from Iain Armitage of CBS' “Young Sheldon” and virtual slime cannon animations for touchdowns added to the game instead of taking away from it.

“There is a certain integrity we needed to respect. We never wanted to cross the line,” McManus said. “I have received so many emails and texts that they just loved the experience of watching with their kids. It was fun and educational. It referenced other kids shows but never got to the point where it was pandering. Hopefully it created some new fans and made the viewing experience something they could enjoy.”

McManus and Robbins said nothing is off the table as far as what the next alternate presentation might be, but that nothing is imminent. With ESPN having the NBA, MLB and NFL rights, there is a possibility of a kids-oriented telecast with Disney down the road. The MegaCasts are often on all the ESPN networks as well as its app, but Sunday's playoff game did have a watch party on Freeform.

With the CBS-Viacom merger, McManus pointed to possibly branching out to other networks. If it is with Nickelodeon again, he would have a willing partner with Robbins.