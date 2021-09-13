Nicholas gets stronger, threatens to hit Texas as hurricane

Several schools in the Houston and Galveston areas were closed Monday because of the incoming storm. The Houston school district, the state’s largest, announced that classes would be canceled on Tuesday.

COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites were closed in Harris County, which includes Houston; Fort Bend County, southwest of Houston; and Nueces County, which includes Corpus Christi.

On Monday afternoon, Nicholas was centered roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Port Aransas, Texas, and 105 miles (169 kilometers) south of Port O’Connor, Texas. It was “moving erratically” just offshore, the hurricane center said.

A hurricane watch was issued from Port Aransas to San Luis Pass.

Eight to 16 inches (20 to 40 centimeters) of rain were expected along the middle and upper Texas coast, with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches (50 centimeters) possible. Other parts of southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana could see 5 to 10 inches (12.5 to 25 centimeters) over the coming days.

“Listen to local weather alerts and heed local advisories about the right and safe thing to do, and you’ll make it through this storm just like you’ve had many other storms,” Abbott said during a news conference in Houston.