Nike executive quits over son’s $132K sneaker purchase

A Nike executive resigned from the company Monday after her son used one of her credit cards to purchase $132,000 worth of limited-edition sneakers for his own resale company.

Ann Hebert, the vice president and general manager of Nike’s North America division, was implicated after a Bloomberg Businessweek report found her son Joe Hebert, 19, used bots to make an online purchase of 600 pairs of a sought-after sneaker (the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 Zyon) after they were released. Hebert used the corporate American Express credit card that was in his mother’s name to build up the stock of his resale business West Coast Streetwear and sold the shoes for more than $20,000 profit.

Other sources in the story said Hebert previously also used his mother’s employee discount to purchase sneakers in bulk from Nike outlet stores.

Hebert denied ever receiving inside information from his mother, according to Bloomberg. He reportedly asked that his mother not be included in the Bloomberg story.

In a statement, Nike said Hebert, who had worked at the company for 25 years, resigned voluntarily.