Nikki Haley criticizes Trump, says 'he let us down' and 'we shouldn't have followed him'

The Senate could also consider a vote of whether to bar Trump from serving in public office, preventing him from running for reelection in 2024. Haley, however, predicted that Trump won't run for federal office again and that the former President will not have a future in the Republican Party.

"I don't think he's going to be in the picture," she said. "I don't think he can. He's fallen so far."

She acknowledged that "the love" Republicans have for Trump is "still very strong" and won't "fall to the wayside."

She continued, "Nor do I think the Republican Party is going to go back to the way it was before Donald Trump. I don't think it should. I think what we need to do is take the good that he built, leave the bad that he did, and get back to a place where we can be a good, valuable, effective party."

Although Haley left the Trump administration on good terms with Trump, she has occasionally spoken out about his rhetoric, even while supporting many of his policies. The day after January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Haley told members of the Republican National Committee in a closed-door speech that the President's actions after the election "will be judged harshly by history."